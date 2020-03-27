Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $29.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.98. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

