Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,169. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

