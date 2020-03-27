Capital Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Re Group worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

NYSE RE traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.79. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,901. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

