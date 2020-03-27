Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 299,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194,306. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

