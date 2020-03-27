Capital Bank & Trust Co Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

