Capital Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.16% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

