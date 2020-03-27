Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 140,432 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 40,470.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of BAX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 18,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

