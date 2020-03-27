Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5,034.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 615,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,122. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

