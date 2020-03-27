Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 885.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

