Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1,175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,447. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

