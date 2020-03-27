Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,995 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

EXC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 47,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

