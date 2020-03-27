Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,069 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

NYSE:DIS traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.47. 9,933,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,288,052. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

