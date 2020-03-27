Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 32,905 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,702. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

