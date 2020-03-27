Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 576 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $173.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.