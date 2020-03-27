Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 7,727 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 302,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

