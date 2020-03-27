Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 91,611 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,611 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.40. 378,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,261. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

