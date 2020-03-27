Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 92,409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,409 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 131,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $90.04. 277,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,494. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

