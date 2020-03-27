Capital Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $30.54. 8,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,520. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.38) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

