Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.50. The company had a trading volume of 695,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

