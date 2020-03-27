Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 177,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $17.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.41. The stock had a trading volume of 161,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.