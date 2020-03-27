Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

PNC traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 347,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.