Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

