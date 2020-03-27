Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPC. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.09 ($3.22).

Shares of CAPC traded down GBX 13.65 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 151.95 ($2.00). 2,225,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.44. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

