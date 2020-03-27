Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.25% of Gerdau worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,888,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 486,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 315,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,130,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

