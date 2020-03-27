Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $175.66. 13,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.95. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

