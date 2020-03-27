Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after acquiring an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 61,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,346,000 after acquiring an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,901. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

