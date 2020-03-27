Capital International Inc. CA Buys 130,380 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 34,401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.15% of Msci worth $33,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.24. 19,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average is $259.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

