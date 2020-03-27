Capital International Inc. CA Buys Shares of 263,500 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $9,630,000.

Get XP alerts:

NYSE:XP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,556. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.