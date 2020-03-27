Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $133.03. 11,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

