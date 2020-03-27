Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,905,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,574,000 after purchasing an additional 575,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 6,349,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

