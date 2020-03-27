Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

