Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 4,190,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

