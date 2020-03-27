Capital International Inc. CA Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 336.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $54.90. 333,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,789. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.