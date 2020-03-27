Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,654 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 492,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,997,008. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.