Capital International Inc. CA Has $14.01 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 17,679,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

