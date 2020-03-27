Capital International Inc. CA Has $18.91 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.77% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,164 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $41.69. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

