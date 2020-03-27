Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.77 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.89. 7,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,770. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

