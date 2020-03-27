Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.04 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,541 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.