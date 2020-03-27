Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.70 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. 71,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

