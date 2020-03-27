Capital International Inc. CA Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,341 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.85% of HUYA worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 49,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

