Capital International Inc. CA Has $37.41 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 1.44% of Allegheny Technologies worth $37,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,307,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 1,330,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

