Capital International Inc. CA Has $4.38 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $21,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE G traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

