Capital International Inc. CA Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,364 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $47.44. 2,792,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

