Capital International Inc. CA Has $5.51 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 513,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 43,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $128.12. 23,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

