Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

