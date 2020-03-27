Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

TXN traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. 166,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

