Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7,719.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,291,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 1,274,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

