Capital International Inc. CA Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 411,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 658,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 91,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

