Capital International Inc. CA Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13,400.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,188 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. 63,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

