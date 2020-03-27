Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $38,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,224. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.